The Kings took an 87-81 lead early in the final quarter on consecutive baskets by Richaun Holmes and then went cold. The 76ers scored the next 12 points over 4:59, capped by Maxey’s 3-pointer, to go up 93-87 with 6:01 left. Sacramento went 0 for 6 and committed four turnovers during the game-changing stretch – most of which happened while Embiid was resting on the bench. Maxey had seven points during the key spurt.