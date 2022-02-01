Embiid did finish runner-up last season to Denver’s Nikola Jokic in MVP voting. While the Denver star was a deserving winner, he played in 72 games and logged 2,488 minutes to Embiid’s 51 games and 1,585 minutes. Monday marked Embiid’s 12th missed game, nine of which he missed due to health and safety protocols. The last time he sat out was Dec. 13 and his play over the last six weeks shot him to the top as the +230 favorite to win the MVP award, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.