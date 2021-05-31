The fan then was escorted away from the court and play resumed after a brief interruption.
After beginning this season with zero spectators allowed at its arena, Washington has steadily increased the capacity to the point where Monday’s contest — Game 4 against Philadelphia in their first-round series — had an announced attendance more than 10,000.
In Game 2 at Philadelphia, Washington guard Russell Westbrook had popcorn dumped on him as he walked to the locker room after getting injured.
On Sunday in the Celtics-Nets series, Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving was nearly hit by a bottle thrown from the stands during a game in Boston.
Earlier, in New York, a spectator spit at Atlanta’s Trae Young as he prepared to inbound the ball during the Knicks-Hawks series.
Three fans were banned in Utah after Grizzlies guard Ja Morant said they “just went too far” with him or his family.
