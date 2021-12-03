Trail Blazers: The Blazers (11-12) have been propped up by their home record. They are 1-10 on the road this season. ... Portland’s 10-game winning streak at home was the team’s longest since 2009. ... The Blazers play the Spurs three more times this season. ... The Blazers were coming off a 110-92 victory over Detroit on Tuesday, which snapped a three-game losing streak.