Dellavedova helped the Cavs win the 2016 NBA title, ending a 52-year championship drought for Cleveland’s pro teams.
The 30-year-old signed as a free agent with the Milwaukee Bucks, but returned to the Cavs in a trade midway through the 2018-19 season.
Dellavedova’s last two seasons were marked by injuries, including a concussion that limited him to just 13 games this past season. Although he was a mentor to young guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, the Cavs were not planning to re-sign him as a free agent.
Dellavedova will play in his third Olympics for Australia this summer in Tokyo.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports