After serving six months in the U.S. Army in 1960, he started medical school at the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and studied later at the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine.
“Dr. Paolucci was not just a doctor to the team – he was like family,” former Pistons standout Richard Hamilton said. “He had such an infectious smile and was a generous and kind person who cared about your actual well being beyond the basketball court. I really enjoyed and looked forward to our conversations about basketball and he was very knowledgeable about the game. My thoughts go out to his family and he will truly be missed.”
