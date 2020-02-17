This is the moment fans have been anticipating since last summer, when free agency went bonkers (again), and star players moved around so much that they fixed the competitive balance of the league. Or at least that was the hype at the time. As this season has played out, there is no doubt you have witnessed better parity, but it hasn’t been the crazy, every-game-counts slugfest than some hoped for, mostly because the 82-game schedule continues to be too long and taxing for today’s players. Still, it’s now the time in which players will ditch all the pacing and load management and go for it. And you’ll remember this year for what happens between now and June.

If the All-Star Game was a tone-setter, then it was appropriate that you saw these four superstars factor heavily into the game: MVP Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo. They represent who we perceive to be the three top championship contenders: the Los Angeles Clippers (Leonard), the Los Angeles Lakers (James and Davis) and the Milwaukee Bucks (Antetokounmpo). While you shouldn’t dismiss teams such as Boston, Toronto, Miami, Denver, Houston and Utah, the aforementioned trio will define the championship chase. Most of the drama involves the question of their legitimacy. They will either be tested — perhaps in a more significant manner than recent years because the league is better overall — and prove themselves, or they will fail, which would create the double story line of scrutinizing their demise while welcoming an unappreciated contender to elite status.

AD

AD

But individually, the remainder of this season is about the successes or failures of Leonard, James, Davis and Antetokounmpo. As you watched them compete Sunday, it seemed as if they were the stars of all the stars, and when the game reached maximum intensity in the fourth quarter, you looked at them, saw how much they wanted to win the meaningless exhibition and received glimpses of a glorious postseason.

It’s a new situation for each player. Leonard, the unflappable defending champion trying to lead his third team to a championship, must transcend the Clippers’ lackluster past, mesh with Paul George and unite a hard-edged team that lacks only a long history of playing together. He must prove, once again, that his personal conservation approach works in any situation. The king of load management has missed 13 of the Clippers’ 55 games to nurse a knee injury and ensure that he can be at his best for the playoffs. It worked last season in Toronto, when he helped the Raptors win their first title despite playing in just 60 of 82 regular season games. He is the most selective superstar in sports, picking and choosing his moments, ignoring criticism of his methods and shining on the biggest stages.

It shouldn’t have been a surprise that Leonard was the all-star MVP on Sunday. This is what he does. You start to wonder about him, and he makes all the fuss seem foolish. He is now a two-time Finals MVP and all-star MVP, making him one of just five players who have captured those awards without winning the regular season MVP. The other four: Dwyane Wade, Isiah Thomas, Jerry West and Rick Barry.

AD

AD

“I always want to play on an MVP level so my teams can win,” Leonard said simply after scoring 30 points, grabbing seven rebounds and adding four assists and two steals in his complete performance in Chicago.

The Clippers have the most potent combination of star power and depth. But it will be more difficult for Leonard to elevate them in just one season as he did the Raptors. A huge part of Toronto’s core had been together for a long time. The Clippers’ pre-Kawhi core is smaller. And by the playoffs, they won’t even have had a full season together because Leonard, George and point guard Patrick Beverley have been in and out of the lineup so much. It could be a problem against teams that can flaunt more continuity and familiarity.

And then there is the Rivalry That’s Not A Rivalry (yeah, right) against the Lakers, the battle for bragging rights in the city. If the Clippers and Lakers meet, it will be one of the greatest challenges of James’s illustrious career because the Clippers are built to attack him on both ends of the court with Leonard and George, assuming George (recurring hamstring injury) is at full strength. The Clippers’ two-way talent and versatility on the wing would put a lot of pressure on Davis to dominate, and while AD has good career postseason numbers, he also has played in just 13 playoff games and hasn’t advanced beyond the second round.

AD

AD

Even though the Lakers are in their first season with their new superstar duo, it feels like they are competing against the clock. James is 35. Davis will be a free agent this summer, and though he seems to be enjoying his time in Los Angeles, this postseason will play a major role in his decision. I don’t think it’s a stay-or-go choice; it’s more about how long a deal Davis, 26, is willing to sign with the Lakers. He is the most critical piece of the Lakers’ desire for some much-needed stability. As you have witnessed during this era of player empowerment and movement, even situations that seem great don’t often last long. There is urgency for this new tandem and for an organization that wants to return to both its championship days and a period a sustainable success.

And in the Eastern Conference, there is Antetokounmpo, vying to lead the Bucks to their first NBA title since 1971. Although he has an all-star teammate in Khris Middleton and a balanced roster around him that accentuates his talent perfectly, Antetokounmpo is still the lone superstar on his team. The NBA hasn’t seen a champion so heavily powered by a singular force since Dirk Nowitzki led Dallas to the title in 2011. The more we learn about the Greek Freak, the more it’s clear that he is obsessed with winning this way in an era of stars joining forces. He even picked his all-star team in a very Bucks-like manner, selecting intense and unselfish competitors over the biggest names.

As usual, the Best Player in the Game title is up for grabs. Antetokounmpo is the overwhelming favorite to be the league MVP for the second straight season, but as Leonard proved a year ago, the Finals MVP is perhaps a more coveted honor because it almost always includes a championship. And as James has proved over the past decade, there is a difference between winning an MVP or two and being considered the game’s greatest active player.

AD

AD

With James getting older, with Kevin Durant and Steph Curry injured and missing, with the Golden State Warriors taking a gap year, the NBA is experiencing a shift this season. The question is whether you are about to witness something old, something new or some wonderful concoction of the two.

In the end, it should come down to Leonard, James, Davis, Antetokounmpo and the three teams they represent. It’s their time, unless they yield the stage.