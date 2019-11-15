A flagrant foul call helped the Magic maintain their lead in the final seconds.

After Trey Lyles’ 3-pointer cut Orlando’s advantage to 107-106 with 18 seconds left, Aaron Gordon drew a foul on DeRozan with 13.9 seconds remaining that was upgraded to a flagrant after a replay review. Gordon made the free throws and the Magic kept the ball, enabling Nikola Vucevic to add another foul shot for a four-point edge.

A 3-pointer by Bryn Forbes with 4:17 left in the second quarter put San Antonio up 50-34, the largest lead for either team.

The Spurs shot 53 percent in the first half and led 56-47 at halftime.

Orlando ran off 12 straight points early in the third quarter and took a 69-66 lead on a 3 by Fournier.

Patty Mills and Jakob Poeltl provided points off the bench to pull the Spurs back ahead. They were up 99-92 when LaMarcus Aldridge hit a 3 with 4:42 left.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Dejounte Murray played 21 minutes but will sit out Saturday night against Portland, part of the plan for his recovery from knee surgery a year ago. ... Aldridge missed all six of his shots in the first half.

Magic: F Jonathan Isaac did not play after rolling his right ankle Thursday night during the unveiling of the Magic’s City-Edition uniforms at Disney World. “We were taking pictures, just shooting around and I got a little careless,” said Isaac, the first Orlando starter to miss a game this season. He hopes to play Sunday against Washington. ... F Al-Farouq Aminu grabbed 13 rebounds in his first start for the Magic. ... G Michael Carter-Williams was called for three fouls in 13 seconds late in the first quarter. ... Vucevic shot 4 for 16.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

Magic: Host the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

