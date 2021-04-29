Huerter is averaging 12.3 points a game.
Atlanta was blown out Wednesday by the Sizers, losing 127-83 with a makeshift squad that was missing Huerter, Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic, as well as De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish and Tony Snell with longer-term injuries.
Huerter injured his shoulder Monday in a loss at Detroit.
The Hawks (34-29) are fifth in the tightly bunched Eastern Conference. They still have a shot at home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, but they are just as close to falling to a spot in the new play-in tournament.
___
