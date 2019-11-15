Joel Embiid had 31 points and 12 rebounds and Josh Richardson added 28 points for the 76ers, who have lost five of seven.

AD

Oklahoma City outscored Philadelphia 20-12 in overtime. The Thunder went 5 for 7 from the field and 8 for 8 at the line in the extra period.

AD

Oklahoma City shot 53.9% from the field for the night and outscored the 76ers 35-15 at the free-throw line overall.

Gallinari missed a jumper from the top of the key that would have won it at the end of regulation, but he made up for it with seven points in overtime.

TIP-INS

76ers: Made their first five shots. ... Shot 59.1% in the first quarter to take a 29-24 lead. ... F Tobias Harris scored 21 points before he fouled out in overtime. G Ben Simmons also fouled out in overtime. He had 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. ... Embiid returned after missing a game with soreness in his left knee.

AD

Thunder: G Hamidou Diallo sat out with a left knee strain. ... C Nerlens Noel fouled out. He had six points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes. ... Coach Billy Donovan won a coach’s challenge for possession with 4:37 remaining in the game and the 76ers leading 96-93.

UP NEXT

Sixers: Visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Thunder: Visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD