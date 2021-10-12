Leonard said he signed his $176.3 million, four-year deal with the Clippers in hopes of returning this season. If he’d taken a shorter deal, he said he likely wouldn’t try to come back this season to minimize any risk. He missed parts of the 2017-18 season with San Antonio because of a right quadriceps injury. The Spurs eventually cleared him to return, but he sought a second opinion from his own doctors and didn’t play again. The situation strained his relationship with the team and he was traded to Toronto the following season. The Raptors went on to win the NBA title, and Leonard’s name became synonymous with the term load management for taking off significant time to manage his health. The Clippers didn’t hesitate in re-signing Leonard despite his injury.