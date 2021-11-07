LaMelo Ball, from nearby Chino Hills, had 21 points for the Hornets in their fourth straight loss. Ball played his first game in Los Angeles since a right wrist fracture against the Clippers last March forced him to miss 21 games.
Miles Bridges also had 21 points for the Hornets, and Terry Rozier added 17.
Charlotte got a 3-pointer from Rozier with 7:09 to play, then didn’t make another field goal until a layup by Bridges with 1:09 remaining.
TIP-INS
Hornets: F P.J. Washington missed his second consecutive game with a hyperextended left elbow. …C Mason Plumlee was in the starting lineup after he was a game-time decision with a left rib contusion but failed to reach double digits in rebounds or points for the sixth-consecutive game.
Clippers: C Serge Ibaka was active for the first time this season following back surgery in June and made his debut 3:52 remaining in the first quarter. He did not score on three shots over eight minutes.
UP NEXT
Hornets: At Los Angeles Angeles on Monday night.
Clippers: Host Portland on Tuesday night.