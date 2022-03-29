“It’s going to take some time to get back in the rhythm he was in earlier this season,” Lue said before the game. “With seven games left in the season, he could have called it quits, but he wants to play.”
The Clippers are 36-39 and in eighth place in the Western Conference playoff race.
The team is still hopeful that guard Norman Powell will return before the playoffs begin next month. Kawhi Leonard hasn’t played all season as he rehabs from ACL surgery.
