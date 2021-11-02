Luke Kennard, who scored all 14 of his points in the second half, had five points during the decisive spurt. Los Angeles was 3 of 21 from 3-point range in the first half but went 12 for 21 in the final 24 minutes.
Nicolas Batum also scored 14 for the Clippers, including four 3-pointers. Los Angeles was outrebounded by at least 20 in losses to Cleveland and Portland, but broke even against the Thunder as both teams had 51 boards.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 28 points, including 15 in the third quarter for Oklahoma City (1-6), which led by 16 in the second. Darius Bazley and Giddey had 15 apiece.
TIP-INS
Thunder: G Lu Dort missed the game due to a shoulder injury sustained Saturday at Golden State. ... F Gabriel Deck was also out of the lineup due to a bruised left heel. ... Aleksej Pokusevski had nine points and an assist in the second quarter.
Clippers: Los Angeles pulled down a season-high 50 rebounds, including 12 from Isaiah Hartenstein. It is the third-year center’s eighth career game with 13 or more boards.
UP NEXT
Thunder: Remain in Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Thursday.
Clippers: Visit Minnesota on Wednesday for the first of back-to-back games against the Timberwolves.
