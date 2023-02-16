Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks Bucks' career assists record

The two-time MVP came in needing two assists to break Paul Pressey’s record of 3,272 from 1982 to 1990. Antetokounmpo also is the Bucks’ career leader in blocks, triple-doubles, free throws made, free throws attempted and minutes.

Antetokounmpo matched the assist mark when he fed Brook Lopez for a 3-pointer two minutes into the game and broke it when he passed to Jevon Carter for another 3 that bumped Milwaukee’s lead to 19-10 in the first quarter.