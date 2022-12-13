Giannis, Bucks extend Warriors' road woes, 128-111

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points while Bobby Portis finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks over the Golden State Warriors 128-111 Tuesday night in a matchup of the NBA’s last two champions. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Stephen Curry scored 20 points despite missing seven of 10 3-point attempts. Jordan Poole added 18 points and Klay Thompson 14 for Golden State.

The Warriors dropped their third straight road game and fell to 2-12 away from home this season. The defending NBA champions have allowed at least 114 points in every road game.

The Warriors trailed 64-52 at the break and the Bucks created some separation with an 8-2 run to open the second half. Golden State coach Steve Kerr cleared his bench early in the fourth quarter.

76ERS 123, KINGS 103

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid scored 31 points, James Harden had 21 points and 15 assists, and Philadelphia scored 80 points in the first half and cruised past Sacramento.

Tobias Harris also scored 21 points for the Sixers, who have won three straight to start a seven-game homestand.

Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with 22 points. Sacramento has lost three of the first four games of its six-game East Coast swing.

Philadelphia led 80-55 at halftime.

ROCKETS 111, SUNS 97

HOUSTON — Jalen Green had 26 points and Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 Houston never trailed against slumping Phoenix.

The Rockets led by as many as 23 and held a comfortable lead for most of the night in the return of coach Stephen Silas, who was back after missing the previous game following the death of his father, longtime NBA player and coach Paul Silas.

The Suns dropped their fifth straight. Phoenix was playing without Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton (left ankle) and Cameron Payne (right foot) were hurt in the first half.

Mikal Bridges led the Suns with 18 points but shot a horrific 4 of 24 from the field and 2 of 10 from 3-point range.

