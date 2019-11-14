Antetokounmpo had at least 30-plus points for the seventh game this season for the Bucks, who played without Khris Middleton. The All-Star forward is expected to miss the next three to four weeks with a thigh bruise.

Donte DiVincenzo, who made his first career start in place of Middleton, had four points and four rebounds.

Zach LaVine added 25 points and seven assists before fouling out for the Bulls.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Chicago now has lost seven straight to Milwaukee dating to 2017.

Bucks: Center Robin Lopez finished with six points and three rebounds. Lopez spent the previous three seasons with the Bulls, averaging 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 219 games.

“RoLo is a hyper-competitive dude,” Bulls coach Jim Boylen said. “He likes to win. He likes to win a practice game. He likes to win a 1-on-1 game, a shooting game. I like that competitive spirit that he has.”

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host the Nets on Saturday.

Bucks: At the Pacers on Saturday.

