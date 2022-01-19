Bucks: G Jrue Holiday, who missed the previous six games (one in health and safety protocols, five with a left ankle injury) was active after working out before the game. He entered with 5:04 left in the first quarter. The Bucks were 2-4 during his most recent absence, and 4-9 overall in games he’s missed. Holiday played 22 minutes, scoring nine points on 2-of-8 shooting with four assists and five rebounds.