The Bucks went into the game holding down the third spot in the Eastern Conference, 5 1/2 games ahead of the fourth-place Hawks.
Milwaukee went 3-3 while their star was sidelined.
In an interesting twist, Antetokounmpo made his return at State Farm Arena, where he was MVP of the All-Star Game last month after making all 16 of his shots for 35 points — the most baskets without a miss in the history of the midseason showcase.
