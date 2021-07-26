Belgium is a hotspot for waffles — not usually for NBA prospects. Vrenz Bleijenbergh and Amar Sylla hope to change that. Bleijenbergh had flown a bit under the radar, but not anymore. The 6-foot-10 playmaker has been posting on his social media accounts about his pre-draft workouts — more than a dozen. For Antwerp last season, the 20-year-old averaged 9.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists per game and shot 33.5% from distance. In tweets Saturday, he cited draft day and indicated a surprise was in store, posting: “I can’t wait for the day that I prove all of the people that doubted me wrong.” Sylla is another Belgium-based prospect that could find his way onto an NBA roster. The 6-foot-9 power forward is a Senegal native and played for Oostende last season.