The Spurs shot just 37% from the field. Rudy Gay scored 14 points and Marco Belinelli added 13. DeMar DeRozan was held to 11 points and LaMarcus Aldridge scored just eight — both well below their averages.
The Spurs led 45-36 in the second quarter before the Thunder went on a 16-0 run. Oklahoma City led 61-55 a halftime behind 13 points from rookie two-way player Luguentz Dort.
The Thunder opened the second half on an 8-2 run, and the Spurs called a timeout. The Thunder continued to roll anyway, and outscored the Spurs 37-18 in the third quarter to take a 98-73 lead. The Thunder shot 66.7% in the quarter while the Spurs shot 23.8%.
Early in the fourth quarter, Adams passed behind his back to Schroder, who lobbed the ball to Adams for a one-handed throwdown that gave the Thunder a 104-77 lead.
TIP-INS
Spurs: Committed just one turnover in the first quarter. ... Shot better from 3-point range in the first half (40%) than overall (35.1%) in the first half. ... G Dejounte Murray went scoreless on 0-for-7 shooting.
Thunder: Shot exactly 50 percent from the field in each of the first two quarters. ... Backup G Terrance Ferguson did not play in the second half due to stiffness in his lower back. ... Oklahoma City’s other double-figures scorers were Schroder with 13 points, Danilo Gallinari with 12 and Abdel Nader and Nerlens Noel each with 10.
UP NEXT
Spurs: Host Dallas on Wednesday night.
Thunder: At Chicago on Tuesday night.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
___
Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter @CliffBruntAP.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.