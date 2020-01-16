The Heat are 10-11 on the road. Miami is 18-7 when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

The teams face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 20 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Thunder. Chris Paul has averaged 17.1 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 47.7 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Bam Adebayo leads the Heat with 10.4 rebounds and averages 15.8 points. Duncan Robinson has averaged 3.2 made 3-pointers and scored 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 111.9 points, 46.3 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 108.8 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Nerlens Noel: day to day (ankle), Andre Roberson: out (knee).

Heat: Tyler Herro: day to day (knee), Justise Winslow: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.