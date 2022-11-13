Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks

NEW YORK — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday.
Lu Dort also had 24 points for Oklahoma City and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 17.
Six Knicks scored in double figures, led by Cam Reddish, who had a season-high 26 points. Julius Randle had 25 and Immanuel Quickley chipped in 24.
RJ Barrett, the Knicks’ second-leading scorer, got into foul trouble and was held to a season-low four points on 2-of-10 shooting in 19 minutes.
The Thunder surpassed their season average for points (113.4) by scoring 122 points through three quarters. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points in the third, and the Thunder used a 17-2 run to turn a three-point game into a rout.
The teams set a torrid pace from the outset, with New York putting up 48 first-quarter points, a season high for a single quarter. New York, which led by as many as 13, shot 64.5% from the field in the first quarter and 4 of 7 from 3-point range, with 12 assists on its 20 made field goals.
Oklahoma City set a season high by scoring 43 points in the second quarter, then duplicated it in the third. The Thunder made 74% of their shots in the second and turned a 12-point deficit into a six-point halftime lead. The Thunder, who outscored the Knicks by 18 in the second quarter, scored a season-high 79 first-half points and closed the frame with a 24-12 run.
In the Thunder’s last visit to MSG, Giddey finished with 28 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in a 127-123 overtime victory on Feb. 14.
TIP-INS
The Knicks were without center Mitchell Robinson for the fifth straight game because of a knee injury. Isaiah Hartenstein started in his place for the third straight game and had 14 points and seven rebounds.
Gilgeous-Alexander, who played his college basketball at Kentucky, was kept off the scoreboard for the first 8 minutes, 11 seconds but improved to 5-0 at MSG combined in his college and professional career. … The Thunder have now scored 130-plus points in three straight games (2-1).
UP NEXT
Oklahoma City: At Boston on Monday.
New York: At Utah on Tuesday.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports