Aaron Gordon had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the Magic (2-5), who have yet to reach 100 points in a game this season. Orlando had six players reach double figures in points, including Jonathan Issac, who had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Nikola Vucevic had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Oklahoma City led 58-53 at halftime and managed to hold the advantage until Al-Farouq Aminu’s two free throws tied it at 81 early in the fourth quarter.

The Magic tied at 83 a couple of minutes later but never regained the advantage. They pulled within 88-87 on Gordon’s long jump shot with 4:44 remaining, but Oklahoma City used a 9-2 run over the three-plus minutes to regain control.

Both teams shot poorly in the fourth quarter, with the Thunder at 33.3 percent (7 of 21) and Orlando at 26.3 (5 of 19).

TIP-INS

Orlando: Evan Fournier entered tied for the team lead with 16.8 points per game but managed just four, all free throws, while shooting 0 of 7. It was his first game this season in single digits. ... The Magic held the edge in rebounds, 53-38, with 16 offensive boards, including 11 in the first half. ... Orlando held a significant advantage in bench points, outscoring the Thunder’s reserves 39-26.

Oklahoma City: Denis Schroder averaged 19.5 points over his previous four outings but scored just five in this one, shooting 2 of 11 from the floor. ... The Thunder hold a 10-2 record against Orlando at home, winning four in a row.

UP NEXT

Orlando: The Magic face Dallas on Wednesday night. The Mavericks are off to a surprising 4-2 start.

Oklahoma City: The Thunder are on the road Thursday to take on the San Antonio Spurs.

___

