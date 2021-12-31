Thunder: Oklahoma City was without starters Josh Giddey and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl for the third straight game, along with reserves Darius Bazley and Tre Mann. Assistant Mike Wilks also coached the Thunder for the second straight game, with coach Mark Daigneault in the health and safety protocol. Wilks got his first win. ... After seeing his 46-game streak of games with a made 3-pointer snapped on Wednesday, Lu Dort connected on one late in the third quarter — his first basket of the game after missing his first nine shots.