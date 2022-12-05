Gilgeous-Alexander scores 35 as Thunder rally past Hawks

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, Josh Giddey had 12 of his 17 points in the final period, and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 121-114 on Monday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dejounte Murray finished with 24 points and Trae Young had 23 points and 10 assists for the Hawks (13-11), who have squandered six double-digit leads this season. They began the night tied for second-most in the NBA in that category.

In winning its third straight, Oklahoma City (11-13) has outscored its last three opponents 106-68 in the fourth. The Thunder trailed 88-84 entering the final period.

Giddey’s three-point play early in the fourth made it 91-90 for the Thunder’s first lead since late in the first. They never trailed again as Gilgeous-Alexander, the league’s third-leading scorer, kept hitting free throws down the stretch. He scored 12 points in the fourth and finished 15 for 15 from the foul line.

Oklahoma City went on a 23-8 run over an eight-minute span until the 2:53 mark of the fourth, putting too much distance for the Hawks to overcome. Gilgeous-Alexander hit a pair of free throws to make it 111-103 with 1:04 remaining to all but finish off Atlanta.

Young threw a backward pass over his right shoulder to feed Murray for a dunk that made it 63-54 early in the third, and Oklahoma City called timeout. A.J. Griffin later followed with a 3 that put the Hawks up 66-56, and Atlanta pushed the lead to 14 before the Thunder went on a 17-6 run to close within two on a pair of free throws by Gilgeous-Alexander.

Onyeka Okongwu’s fastbreak jam put the Hawks up 41-31 for the game’s first double-digit lead at the 7:40 mark of the second quarter.

Young was 0 for 5 from the field before his baseline runner gave Atlanta a 56-52 lead in the final minute before halftime. The Hawks were ahead 59-54 at intermission.

Before Giddey hit a layup and free throw early in the first, the Thunder had their last lead at 23-21 on Ousmane Dieng’s dunk late in the first. Dieng, a rookie, scored a career-high 15.

Thunder: Coach Mark Daigneault said swingman Kenrich Williams, who missed the game with a right knee sprain, isn’t expected to be sidelined for long. ... Jalen Williams started instead F Aleksej Pokusevski and had 12 points in 31 minutes minutes. ... One game after seven players scored in double figures in Saturday’s 135-128 win at Minnesota, Oklahoma City placed six players in double figures. ... The Thunder won in Atlanta for the first time since March 2018.

Hawks: Prior to the game, longtime TV announcer Bob Rathbun briefly lost consciousness on the court and was treated for dehydration. He was listed as stable, responsive and heading to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. ... Griffin has connected on at least one 3 in nine straight games, the longest such active streak among NBA rookies.

Thunder: At Memphis on Wednesday.

Hawks: At New York Knicks on Wednesday.

