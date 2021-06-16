Nelson joined Dallas in 1998 when his dad was named coach. A few months later, the Mavericks moved down in the draft to get Nowitzki in a trade with Milwaukee. The 7-foot German led Dallas to the franchise’s only championship in 2011.
With the Nowitzki era drawing to a close, the Mavericks made another draft-day deal for a young European in Doncic in 2018. Dallas moved up two spots to the No. 3 pick, while Atlanta got Trae Young.
Nowitzki and the teenager from Slovenia played together one season before Nowitzki retired. Doncic has twice been an All-Star and first-team All-NBA selection since then.
While the European stars were critical to a title and what appears to be a bright future for Dallas, the franchise hasn’t won a playoff series since capturing the title. And there have been plenty of questionable decisions in the draft.
“Donnie has been instrumental to our success and helped bring a championship to Dallas,” Cuban said in a statement issued by the team. “His hard work, creativity and vision made him a pioneer.”
Nelson’s departure comes after years of Cuban, Nelson and coach Rick Carlisle saying they worked collaboratively on personnel decisions with the Mavericks. All three didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
