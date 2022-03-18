Robert Covington led Los Angeles with 18 points. Luke Kennard added 14 points and Terence Mann 13 as the Clippers shot just 27.5% from the field in the first half and trailed wire to wire.

With Gobert leading the way, the Jazz outscored the Clippers 56-32 in the paint and 24-10 in second-chance points.

Mitchell sat out with a right calf contusion, while Bogdanovic missed his third straight game because of a left calf strain. But even without their top two scorers, the Jazz never skipped a beat offensively in the first half.

Utah raced out to a 17-4 lead less than five minutes into the first quarter. The Jazz scored on their first four possessions and shot 7 of 9 to start. Alexander-Walker accounted for three of the baskets while filling in for Mitchell.

Los Angeles closed to within 27-20 on a 3-pointer by Covington. But the Clippers’ would-be rally unraveled when Utah ran away in the second quarter.

The Jazz closed the half on a 30-4 run to take a 71-34 halftime lead. Gobert made five baskets to fuel the run and totaled 11 points in the second quarter. As a team, Utah outscored Los Angeles 41-14 in the second quarter and allowed the Clippers to make just four baskets.

Utah led by as many as 41 in the second half, taking a 93-52 lead on a finger-roll layup by Clarkson.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Isaiah Hartenstein finished with a team-high nine rebounds and a season-high eight assists. ... Mann was whistled for a technical foul with 6:56 left in the fourth. ... No Los Angeles starter scored in double figures.

Jazz: Alexander-Walker is averaging 14.5 points on 45% shooting in his last two games after scoring nine points in his first seven games with Utah. ... The Jazz shot 51% from the field over the first three quarters.

UP NEXT

Clippers visit the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Jazz visit the New York Knicks on Sunday.

