Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 of his 29 points in the second half, but Milwaukee dropped its second straight game after a five-game win streak. Brook Lopez had 23 points, and Khris Middleton finished with 18.

The Jazz led by as many as 21 when Mitchell fed Derrick Favors for an alley-oop layup to make it 89-68 with 3:39 left in the third quarter.

Mitchell’s 3 sparked a 14-5 run to end the first half, and the Bucks never got the deficit within single digits again.

The Bucks had scored at least 120 points in a franchise-record six straight games, but they often looked out of sync against the Jazz’s multiple defensive looks.

Antetokounmpo, guarded primarily by Royce O’Neale at 6-foot-6, scored only two points in the first half after a season-high 47 on Wednesday against Phoenix. That’s the fewest he’s had in a half since last season at Utah.

Ingles had a career-high 20 points in the first half as the Jazz took a 69-52 lead.

THIS TIME AROUND

Utah knocked down a franchise-record 25 3-pointers in a 131-118 victory at Milwaukee on Jan. 8. This time, the Jazz got a lot of their points by driving to the basket and getting to the line. They went 14 for 38 from beyond the arc and 29 for 34 at the free-throw line.

WORTH NOTING

Bill Kennedy and Brian Forte were the only two officials on the court. Jonathan Sterling was unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Jrue Holiday sat out his third game in a row due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols for COVID-19. ... Pat Connaughton matched his career high with three steals.

Jazz: Mike Conley missed his third consecutive game with a tight hamstring. ... The Jazz packed the paint all game on defense and picked up two defensive 3-second violations along the way.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Finish their six-game road trip on Sunday at Oklahoma City.

Jazz: Host the Miami Heat on Saturday.