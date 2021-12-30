Jazz: Normally known for his scoring, Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has averaged over five assists per game in Utah’s last three, which his coach believes is a response to the outside shooting struggles for the NBA’s reigning 6th Man of the Year. “I think the biggest thing for Jordan is he hasn’t shot the ball as well as he has. That’s something that happens when you’re a good shooter and you can’t help but ask the question, is that he’s really tried to throw himself into other parts of the game.”