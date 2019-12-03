The Warriors are 2-11 in road games. Golden State has a 1-11 record against opponents over .500.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Hornets defeated the Warriors 93-87 in their last matchup on Nov. 2. Dwayne Bacon led Charlotte with 25 points, and Eric Paschall paced Golden State scoring 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham leads the Hornets scoring 18 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds and 7.7 assists. Terry Rozier has averaged 17.7 points and added 4.4 rebounds while shooting 44.2 percent over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Paschall ranks third on the Warriors averaging 17.3 points and has added 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Willie Cauley-Stein is shooting 49.6 percent and has averaged 7 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 2-8, averaging 99.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 45.8 percent shooting.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 103.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, six steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 48.3 percent shooting.

Hornets Injuries: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: day to day (left calf).

Warriors Injuries: Jacob Evans: out (left abductor), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), D’Angelo Russell: out (right thumb), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

