The Warriors are 7-22 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is 5-29 when giving up more than 100 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Grizzlies won 110-102 in the last matchup on Dec. 9. Morant led Memphis with 26 points, and D’Angelo Russell led Golden State with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the Grizzlies scoring 18 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Dillon Brooks is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Alec Burks has averaged 15.9 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Warriors. Damion Lee has averaged 7.2 rebounds and added 14.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 120.8 points, 45.6 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 105.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: None listed.

Warriors: Kevon Looney: day to day (abdominal), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (shoulder), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.