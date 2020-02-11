The Warriors are 7-28 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State averages 43.2 rebounds per game and is 4-31 when opponents grab more rebounds.

The Warriors won the last meeting between these two teams 105-96 on Dec. 27. D’Angelo Russell scored 31 points to help lead Golden State to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker leads the Suns scoring 26.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Ricky Rubio has averaged 7.5 points and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Andrew Wiggins ranks second on the Warriors averaging 21 points and is adding 2.0 rebounds. Damion Lee has averaged 1.7 made 3-pointers and scored 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 3-7, averaging 110 points, 41.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.9 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

Warriors: 2-8, averaging 111.1 points, 40 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.7 points on 50.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Deandre Ayton: day to day (ankle), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Dario Saric: day to day (ankle), Aron Baynes: out (hip).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.