Toronto finished 53-19 overall during the 2019-20 season while going 27-9 on the road. The Raptors averaged 8.8 steals, 5.0 blocks and 14.8 turnovers per game last season.
The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: day to day (quad), Jordan Poole: day to day (ankle), Stephen Curry: day to day (ankle), Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Alen Smailagic: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).
Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (personal).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.