Portland went 35-39 overall and 20-27 in Western Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Trail Blazers gave up 116.1 points per game while committing 21.7 fouls last season.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Warriors: Draymond Green: out (right foot), Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Alen Smailagic: day to day (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).
Trail Blazers: Gary Trent Jr.: out (calf), Zach Collins: out (ankle), Nassir Little: out (health protocols).
