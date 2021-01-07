Los Angeles went 49-23 overall and 8-6 in Pacific Division games a season ago. The Clippers shot 46.6% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range last season.
Golden State and Los Angeles play for the second time this season. The Clippers won the last meeting 108-101 on Jan. 6. Kawhi Leonard led LA to the victory with 21 points and four assists.
INJURIES: Warriors: Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Alen Smailagic: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).
Clippers: None listed.
