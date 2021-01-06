Los Angeles finished 8-6 in Pacific Division action and 22-14 on the road a season ago. The Clippers averaged 116.3 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 37.1% from deep last season.
The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Warriors: Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Alen Smailagic: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).
Clippers: Marcus Morris: out (knee), Paul George: out (ankle).
