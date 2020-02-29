Coach Steve Kerr had said before Tuesday’s game against Sacramento that hopefully Curry would return against Washington. But the two-time MVP needed to be re-evaluated Saturday to better determine his status.
Curry has played only four games this season, falling on his hand Oct. 30 against the Suns. The Warriors were playing at Phoenix on Saturday night, mired in an eight-game losing streak.
___
https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.