Golden State went 13-3 in Pacific Division play and 27-14 on the road a season ago. The Warriors averaged 117.7 points per game while shooting 49.1% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point distance last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Lakers Injuries: Rajon Rondo: out (rest), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).

Warriors Injuries: Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Omari Spellman: day to day (left ankle), Kevon Looney: out (neuropathy), Damion Lee: out (hand), Jacob Evans III: out (left abductor), Stephen Curry II: out (hand), Alen Smailagic: out (right ankle sprain).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

