The Warriors are 1-4 against the rest of their division. Golden State is 2-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Kings won 100-79 in the last matchup on Dec. 15. Bogdan Bogdanovic led Sacramento with 25 points, and Willie Cauley-Stein led Golden State with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield leads the Kings scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Richaun Holmes has averaged 16.6 points and added 9.5 rebounds while shooting 65.2 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Draymond Green has shot 40.1 percent and is averaging 9 points for the Warriors. Alec Burks is shooting 43.0 percent and has averaged 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 1-9, averaging 108.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 22.7 assists, seven steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 46.5 percent shooting.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 105.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, nine steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Marvin Bagley III: day to day (foot), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (ankle).

Warriors: Kevon Looney: day to day (abdominal), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (shoulder), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

