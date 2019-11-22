Golden State finished 57-25 overall and 35-17 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Warriors shot 49.1% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range last season.

Utah and Golden State matchup for the second time this season. The Jazz won 122-108 in the last matchup between these two teams on Nov. 11. Rudy Gobert led Utah with 25 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks, and D’Angelo Russell led Golden State with 33 points and eight assists.

Jazz Injuries: Ed Davis: out (leg).

Warriors Injuries: Jacob Evans: out (left abductor), Alen Smailagic: out (right ankle sprain), Damion Lee: out (hand), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), D’Angelo Russell: out (right thumb), Draymond Green: day to day (ankle), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

