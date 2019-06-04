Toronto Raptors (58-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Golden State Warriors (57-25, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

NBA FINALS: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors are in a 1-1 series tie in the NBA Finals. The Warriors won the previous matchup 109-104. Klay Thompson scored 25 points to lead Golden State to the victory and Kawhi Leonard totaled 34 points in the loss for Toronto.

The Warriors are 30-11 on their home court. Golden State is second in the Western Conference with 19.1 fast break points per game, led by Stephen Curry averaging 4.6.

The Raptors are 26-15 on the road. Toronto is 44-23 when giving up 100 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry leads the Warriors scoring 27.3 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Thompson has averaged 21.3 points and added 4.6 rebounds while shooting 43.3 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Kyle Lowry leads the Raptors averaging 8.7 assists while scoring 14.2 points per game. Leonard has averaged 30.6 points and added 9.9 rebounds while shooting 43.1 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Raptors: Averaging 105.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.5 points on 42.0 percent shooting.

Warriors: Averaging 116.3 points, 43.9 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 44.1 percent shooting.

Warriors Injuries: Kevon Looney: out (collar bone fracture), Klay Thompson: day to day (strained hamstring), Kevin Durant: day to day (calf).

Raptors Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.