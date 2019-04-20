Golden State Warriors (57-25, first in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (48-34, eighth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Golden State leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors visit the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Warriors won the last matchup 132-105. Kevin Durant scored 38 points to lead Golden State to the win and Ivica Zubac scored 18 points in the loss for Los Angeles.

The Clippers are 11-5 in division play. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the league with 51.2 points in the paint, led by Montrezl Harrell averaging 12.9.

The Warriors are 13-3 against Pacific Division teams. Golden State leads the NBA with 29.4 assists per game, led by Draymond Green averaging 6.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danilo Gallinari is shooting 46.3 percent and averaging 19.8 points. Harrell has averaged 18.4 points and totaled 5.4 rebounds while shooting 64.3 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Durant has shot 52.1 percent and is averaging 26 points for the Warriors. Stephen Curry has averaged 20.9 points and collected 5.2 rebounds while shooting 47.2 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 122.5 points, 48 rebounds, 32.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 42.8 percent shooting.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 117.4 points, 42.8 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.1 points on 48.9 percent shooting.

Clippers Injuries: None listed.

Warriors Injuries: DeMarcus Cousins: out (torn right quad), Damian Jones: out (torn left pectoral).

