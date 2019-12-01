The Warriors are 2-9 on the road. Golden State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Fournier leads the Magic with 2.4 made 3-pointers and averages 18.4 points while shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc. Markelle Fultz has averaged 10.5 points and 2 rebounds while shooting 48.8 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Draymond Green ranks third on the Warriors averaging 8.3 points and is adding 6.8 rebounds. Ky Bowman has averaged 1.4 made 3-pointers and scored 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 2-8, averaging 91 points, 38.2 rebounds, 22.1 assists, seven steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.6 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 94 points, 39.1 rebounds, 21 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.1 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

Magic Injuries: Nikola Vucevic: out (right ankle), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left hip).

Warriors Injuries: Kevon Looney: out (neuropathy), Jacob Evans: out (left abductor), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), D’Angelo Russell: out (right thumb), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

