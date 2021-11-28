Dragic, from Slovenia, has played in just five games with the Raptors, averaging 8.0 points, 1.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds and 17.9 minutes. He’s played just once since Oct. 25.
Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said that Dragic had the team’s “full support.”
“He has been a complete professional in the time that he has been with the Raptors. Goran has been a great mentor to our younger players and a valued teammate for our veterans,” Webster said in a statement. “He will continue to work out and stay in shape during his time away.”
Webster said there is no definite timeline for a return.