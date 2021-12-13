Hawks: G Bogdan Bogdanovic missed his sixth straight game with a sprained right ankle. While there is still no timetable for his return, he has stepped up his rehab to include individual on-court workouts, signaling that he’s moving closer to rejoining the lineup. ... C Onyeka Okongwu is also moving closer to returning from shoulder surgery. He is on a rehab assignment with the G League’s College Park Skyhawks, where he had 10 points and 15 rebounds in his first game since last season’s Eastern Conference final. ... Atlanta dropped to 8-2 against teams with a losing record coming into the night, compared with a 5-12 mark vs. teams that were .500 or better.