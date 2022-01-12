Rockets: Rookie center Alperen Sengun missed his seventh straight game as he gets ready to return from the league’s health and safety protocols. Silas said Sengun should be available Friday at Sacramento. ... Houston is 2-4 against Southwest Division teams. … Wood was assessed a technical foul with 19.8 seconds remaining in the first half after continuing to dispute a non-call on his shot attempt. He was whistled after continually saying to official Tyler Ford, “Are you serious?” and “All game” regarding a lack of calls. … Tate was 6 for 6 in scoring 13 points.