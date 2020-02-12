A 3-pointer by Nikola Vucevic gave Orlando a three-point lead with 5.5 seconds left before Detroit’s Reggie Jackson hit a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

Christian Wood had 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons, who rallied from a 22-point deficit but lost for the 11th time in 13 games.

The Pistons fell behind 47-25 after committing nine turnovers in the first quarter. But Wood and Markieff Morris scored 11 points apiece to help Detroit outscore the Magic 30-12 over the final seven minutes of the first half.

Tony Snell’s 3-pointer pulled the Pistons even, 75-75, with 5:30 left in the third quarter. Orlando regained a six-point lead by the end of the period, but the Magic missed their first 11 shots of the fourth quarter.

Three-pointers by Svi Mykhailiuk, Jackson and Morris gave the Pistons nine straight points, and Jackson’s jumper with 5:25 left gave Detroit a 98-91 lead.

Gordon scored eight straight points to help Orlando erase that deficit in the final 3 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Derrick Rose played 17 minutes and shot 1 for 13 after missing five games with a hip injury. ... F Luke Kennard (knee) and G Khyri Thomas (foot surgery) are hopeful of returning after the All-Star break.

Magic: C Mo Bambo had the flu and did not play. ... G D.J. Augustin (knee) expects to play after the All-Star break. ... At 24-31, the Magic are one game better than last season after 55 games.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Play at home against Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Magic: Play at home against Dallas on Friday, Feb. 21.

