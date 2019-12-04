The Suns led by 10 points in the first half on the strength of a hot start from Kaminsky. He made nine of his first 10 shots and had 21 points by halftime.

Gordon made a pair of 3-pointers to jump start a 14-1 run early in the third quarter. Fournier added a 3-pointer to punctuate the scoring spree, giving the Magic a 79-62 advantage.

Gordon was 5 for 5 from 3-point after entering the game shooting 28.4% from long range.

That trend held true for many of his teammates as well. After failing to shoot 50% from the field in any of its first 19 games, Orlando topped that mark for the second time in two nights.

The Magic shot 57.6% from the field, besting the season-best 51.1% in a 127-120 victory at Washington on Tuesday night. They scored more than 125 points for the second consecutive outing, a feat they last accomplished in November 2018 against the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.

TIP INS:

Suns: The Magic’s 57.6% shooting was the worst defensive showing of the season for Phoenix, topping the 57.3% it allowed in a loss at Washington on Nov. 27 .... G Ricky Rubio started despite an injury to his left hand sustained on Monday night at Charlotte.

Magic: G Michael Carter-Willams did not play due to a nasal contusion sustained when he caught an elbow from Washington’s Bradley Beal on Tuesday night ... F Al-Farouq Aminu (torn right meniscus) is awaiting word on whether he will need surgery.

UP NEXT:

Suns: At New Orleans on Thursday night.

Magic: At Cleveland on Friday night.

