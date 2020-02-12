Russell had 26 points and 11 assists for the Timberwolves, who played without Karl-Anthony Towns but led for most of the first three quarters.

Towns has a left wrist injury that will be further evaluated during the All-Star break.

Hornets guard Terry Rozier missed the game with left knee soreness.

The Hornets trailed by 18 in the first half. They cut into the lead with a 15-5 run to start the third quarter. A 12-2 run to open the fourth gave them their first lead since 2-0.

Graham hit a 3-pointer with 54 seconds left to ice the victory.

Malik Beasley scored 16 of his 28 points in the first half to help Minnesota build its lead.

TIP-INS

Hornets: G Cody Martin is in concussion protocol and did not play for the third straight game. Hornets coach James Borrego said he expected Martin back after the All-Star break. Martin’s twin brother Caleb Martin started in Rozier’s place.

Timberwolves: F Jake Layman missed his 39th consecutive game with a left toe sprain. ... F Evan Turner still is not with the team. Turner has not played since being acquired in a four-team trade on Feb. 5.

TOWNS OUT

The Timberwolves said Towns’ injury was revealed by an MRI on Tuesday. Prior to Wednesday’s game, coach Ryan Saunders said he did not know when or how Towns was injured. Towns had 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes during Monday’s loss to Toronto.

“He’s a guy who takes a lot of contact,” Saunders said. “He’s a guy who attacks the rim with force. There’s been times where he’s getting knocked to the floor. So we know that there is wear in that sense, but no specific action.”

Towns is averaging a career-best 26.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game this season. He missed 15 games with a sprained left knee.

UP NEXT

Hornets: At Chicago on Feb. 20 in their first game following the All-Star break.

Timberwolves: Host Boston on Feb. 21. The Celtics have won the last six meetings.